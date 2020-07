Ranč na kojem je posađeno deset kadilaka

View this post on Instagram

This was an awesome site to see the other day. Old Route 66 has been pretty great so far. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #blacklivesmatter #amarillo #texas #roadtrip #cadillac #cadillacranch #route66