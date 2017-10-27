Zanimljivosti

Talenat ove ruske tinejdžerke je da se pretvori u koga god poželi

27/10/2017 11:00

Ilona Bugaeva je kreativna tinejdžerka iz Sankt Petersburga. Bavi se umjetnošću i veliki je ljubitelj filmova.

Talenat ove mlade Ruskinje jeste da se bez problema maskira u juakinje filmova, crtaća, kao i u pop zvijezde.

Pogledajte njene radove koje su je bacile pod “oko javnosti” i donijele joj brojne pratioce na Instagramu.

Hermiona, junakinja sage o Hari Poteru

Srijeda Adams, lik iz serije i filmova o porodici Adams. Najpoznatija po ulozi Srijede, bila je američka glumica Kristina Riči

I'm sooo late for #20daycosplaychallenge haha 😂 The character I have cosplayed that the most similar to me 😊 Wednesday, of course 🕯️ I like wearing this costume and it's the way easier for me to be her than other characters😈 it was a real challenge for me to find perfect fabric, and I managed to do it. My friends often notice some "Wednesday-moments", when we have a conversation 💣 I will fix and upgrade some parts of the cosplay soon⌚😄 P. S. And I really love her personality 😋 I think, that @riccigrams made her perfect 💕 #christinaricci #wednesday #wednesdayaddams #addams #addamsfamily #wednesdaycosplay #addamsfamilyvalues #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #femalecosplay #sidebysidecosplay #sidebyside #cosplaycomparison #косплей #семейкаадамс #венсдей #makeuptransformation #geekgirl

A post shared by 🐏Ilona Bugaeva cosplay&makeup🐑 (@sladkoslava) on

Pozabavila se i filmom “Ljepotica i zvijer”

Tu je i Elza iz mega popularnog “Zaleđenog kraljevstva”

Postigla je i da izgleda kao pop zvijezda Selena Gomez

A ovo je “prava” Ilona

 

