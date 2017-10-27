Talenat ove ruske tinejdžerke je da se pretvori u koga god poželi

Ilona Bugaeva je kreativna tinejdžerka iz Sankt Petersburga. Bavi se umjetnošću i veliki je ljubitelj filmova.
Talenat ove mlade Ruskinje jeste da se bez problema maskira u juakinje filmova, crtaća, kao i u pop zvijezde.
Pogledajte njene radove koje su je bacile pod “oko javnosti” i donijele joj brojne pratioce na Instagramu.
Hermiona, junakinja sage o Hari Poteru
📚Books! And cleverness! There are more important things — friendship and bravery and — oh Harry — be careful!”✨ #hermione #hermionegranger #harrypotter #harrypotterforever #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #гаррипоттер #гермиона #косплей #geek #geekgirl #hogwarts #gryffindor
Srijeda Adams, lik iz serije i filmova o porodici Adams. Najpoznatija po ulozi Srijede, bila je američka glumica Kristina Riči
I'm sooo late for #20daycosplaychallenge haha 😂 The character I have cosplayed that the most similar to me 😊 Wednesday, of course 🕯️ I like wearing this costume and it's the way easier for me to be her than other characters😈 it was a real challenge for me to find perfect fabric, and I managed to do it. My friends often notice some "Wednesday-moments", when we have a conversation 💣 I will fix and upgrade some parts of the cosplay soon⌚😄 P. S. And I really love her personality 😋 I think, that @riccigrams made her perfect 💕 #christinaricci #wednesday #wednesdayaddams #addams #addamsfamily #wednesdaycosplay #addamsfamilyvalues #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #femalecosplay #sidebysidecosplay #sidebyside #cosplaycomparison #косплей #семейкаадамс #венсдей #makeuptransformation #geekgirl
Pozabavila se i filmom “Ljepotica i zvijer”
🌹There's something sweet and almost kind But he was mean and he was coarse and unrefined And now he's dear and so I'm sure I wonder why I didn't see it there before🌹 #beautyandthebeast #belle #bellecosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #femalecosplay #косплей #disney #дисней #красавицаичудовище #белль #disneycosplay #disneyfan #disneynerd #disneyprincess #geekgirl
Tu je i Elza iz mega popularnog “Zaleđenog kraljevstva”
Postigla je i da izgleda kao pop zvijezda Selena Gomez
🌹Your lies are bullets Your mouth's a gun And no war in anger Was ever won Put out the fire before igniting Next time you're fighting Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now🌷I can't even describe how much I love Selena's songs right now💓 #selena #selenagomez @selenagomez #gomez #selenator #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #femalecosplay #косплей #селенагомес #blackandwhite #black #darkeyes #darkhair #lipstick #makeup #makeuptransformation
A ovo je “prava” Ilona
Как проводите выходные? Выпал ли у вас снег? Ходили на #ФантастическиеТвари? Я вот сходила, хочу сказать что фильм бесподобный, достоин повторного просмотра) How are you spending this weekend? Do you have snow outside the window? Have you seen #fantasticbeasts? I have watched this movie, the film is incredible, it worths the second view) #fbawtft
Ostavite komentar prvi!