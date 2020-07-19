Teotihuacan, grad u kojem su rođeni bogovi

Nakon što je drevni Egipat odavno propao, a tadašnja Grčka i Rim su izgubili moć, mistični Teotihuacan je bio na vrhuncu slave.
View this post on Instagram
🇹🇷Mexico City şehrinin yaklaşık 50 km yukarısında bulunan büyük bir antik kenttir. Buradaki piramit ve saraylar hala gizemini günümüzde de korumaktadır. Çünkü arkeologlar burada yaşayan insanların hangi etnik guruba ait olduklarını, nereden geldiklerini, niçin burayı terk etiklerini ve hangi dili konuştuklarını hala açıklayamıyorlar. Sonradan gelen Aztekler efsanelerle dolu bu bölgeyi kutsal bir yer olarak kabullendiler. Büyüsünden o kadar etkilendiler ki,“Tanrıların doğduğu şehir" anlamındaki Teotihuacán ismini verdiler. Kimi efsanelerde insanı yaratan, kimi efsanelerde ise insan kılığına girerek insanlara uygarlığı öğretmiş ve göklere dönmüş bir ilah olan Tüylü Yılan (Quetzalcoatl) tasvirlerinin ilk örneklerine bu kentte rastlanmış. Teotihuacan’daki dikkat çekici yapılar Güneş piramidi, Ay piramidi, Tüylü Yılan Tapınağı ve Quetzalpapalotl Sarayı’dır. Güneş piramidi, Mısır’daki Keops ve yine Mexico City’nin güneyindeki Cholula piramitlerinden sonra dünyanın en büyük üçüncü piramidi. ———————————————————————————— 🇬🇧It is a large ancient city located approximately 50 km above the city of Mexico City. The pyramids and palaces here still maintain their mystery. Because archaeologists still cannot explain which ethnic group the people living here belong to, where they came from, why they left here and what language they speak. The subsequent Aztecs accepted this region full of legends as a sacred place. They were so impressed by its magic that they named it Teotihuacán, meaning "the city where the gods were born". The first examples of the depictions of the quetzalcoatl, which created human in some legends, and taught humanity in human legends and taught civilization and turned to heaven, were found in this city. The remarkable structures in Teotihuacan are the Sun pyramid, the Moon pyramid, the Temple of the Plumed Snake and the Quetzalpapalotl Palace. ___________________________________________________ #mexico #pyramids #aztec #teotihuacan #quetzalcoatl #sunpyramid #moonpyramid #aztek #mesoamerica #ortaamerika #unesco #ancientcity #arkeoloji #unescoworldheritage #archeology #mythology #history
Njegov nastanak i dalje nije razjašnjen. Sagrađen je više od 1000 godina prije Asteka, moćnog indijanskog naroda koji je u 15. i 16. vijeku vladao velikim carstvom u južnom Meksiku. Upravo su oni, na svom jeziku, nahuatlu mjestu na koje su naišli dali ime Teotihuacan, što znači Rodno mjesto bogova. U najvećem gradu pretkolumbovske Amerike živjelo je 200.000 ljudi. Na vrhuncu je bio u 5. vijeku nakon što je drevni Egipat odavno propao, a tadašnja Grčka i Rim su izgubili moć. Evropom je tada zavladalo mračno doba, a Teotihuacan je bio na vrhuncu slave.
Oko 45 km sjeveroistočno od grada Meksika i dalje stoje veličanstvene piramide, ali niko ne zna kome su bile sagrađene. Do prvih iskapanja došlo je početkom 17. vijeka, pod vodstvom meksičkog naučnika Karlosa de Sigüenze y Góngore, a traju i danas. Uzduž glavne gradske ulice, poznate i pod nazivom Avenija mrtvih, nalaze se veličanstvene piramidalne građevine, palate i trgovi.
View this post on Instagram
#México #Mexico #mexicoprehispanico #mexico_tour #EstadoDeMexico #igersedomex #estadodeméxico #teotihuacan #teotihuacanpyramids #piramidedeteotihuacan #piramidedelsol #sunpiramid #sanjuanteotihuacan #piramide #culturateotihuacana #piramidedelaluna #calzadadelosmuertos #mexicotrip #mochilerosmexicanos #mexicanarcheology #arqueologiamexicana #arqueologia
Građevine su nastajale tehnikom taluda i tablera. Talud je nagnuta površina koja se izmjenjivala s vodoravnom uokvirenom plohom, tablerom kako bi nastao arhitektonski sklad. Ispod glavnog gradskog hrama – Hrama sunca, pronađeno je vrelo.
View this post on Instagram
#misviajes #Mexico🇲🇽 #CDMX #Teotihuacan #culturasprecolombinas #yoviajosola #viajesconmochila #backpackers #wanderlust #maravillasdelmundo Enero 2020 Teotihuacan es el nombre que le dieron los mexicas(los habitantes de lo que hoy es Ciudad de México en la época de Hernan Cortés) cuando llegaron a esa zona y encontraron los restos de lo que habia sido una de las civilizaciones más importantes de Mesoamérica. Esta ciudad seguramente tiene sus orígenes a.c., pero su esplendor y las famosas pirámides del Sol y de la Luna, a las que hoy en día subimos para ver la espectacular panorámica, son del S.III-V d.c. Cuando los mexicas llegaron a esta región, ya solo quedaban las ruinas de lo que fue un gran imperio. Se encuentran todos estos restos al noreste de la Ciudad de México, a unos 78 km.
Stanovnici su bili toliko napredni da su imali tekuću vodu, zahvaljujući naprednom sistemu. Poštovali su kult Pernate zmije i Tlaloca, boga vode, kiše i plodnosti s dugim nosom nalik na surlu.
U blizini Avenije mrtvih nalazi se Sunčeva piramida, koja je druga po veličini u Centralnoj Americi, nakon one u Chohuli. Visoka je 76 metara, a bila je još i viša, kada ju je krasilo svetište na vrhu, koje je nestalo.
View this post on Instagram
💙 Have you ever been on a hot air balloon ride? 📍Beautiful sunrise at Pyramid of the Sun. the Piramide del Sol is the largest building in Teotihuacan, and one of the largest in Mesoamerica. It is believed to have been constructed about 200 AD. 🗺 It is found along the Avenue of the Dead, in between the Pyramid of the Moon and the Ciudadela, and in the shadow of the mountain Cerro Gordo, part of a large complex in the heart of the city. 👉 Follow @officialtourapp for more content like this. 📷 Thanks to @hello_cinthia (haha hello from a different Cinthya 👋) for the original photo. If you would like to be featured, tag us and use #tourinspires • • • • • Tags: This #travel #inspiration post is about how much #ilovemexico. As part of the #igworldclub and #mexicoinstagram, it is our pleasure to make this #travelpost for the #traveladdicted in the #travelcommunity. #mexico is incredible, and you should definitely #visitmexico. We specialize in #tripplanning and operate in #mexicotravel on top of everywhere else. Our #travelplanner app is perfect for #mexican travelers. #mexico🇲🇽 is perfect for taking #travelandleisure. Get your #📷 and hit the #travelgram, especially. Take some great #traveladdict while you #exploremexico. #discovermexico is a great way to grow your #instamexico. Browse #mexicophoto. #travelmexico unite for #photomexico photos. Make sure to visit #teotihuacan in #teotihuacanmexico to see some great #pyramidofthesun. All with #hotairballoons.
Za razliku od civilizacije Maja, gdje je moć bila u rukama monarha koji ju je prenosio na svojeg nasljednika, u skladu s načelima hijerarhije, u Teotihuacanu je postojao vladajući stalež u kojem su bili vojnici, sveštenici, činovnici i trgovci. Arheološka iskapanja potvrđuju da je došlo do požara, rušenja građevina i pljačke, a nagađa se i o građanskom ratu ili napadima sa sjevera. Na brojna pitanja oko Teotihuacana još uvijek nema odgovora.