Teotihuacan, grad u kojem su rođeni bogovi

🇹🇷Mexico City şehrinin yaklaşık 50 km yukarısında bulunan büyük bir antik kenttir. Buradaki piramit ve saraylar hala gizemini günümüzde de korumaktadır. Çünkü arkeologlar burada yaşayan insanların hangi etnik guruba ait olduklarını, nereden geldiklerini, niçin burayı terk etiklerini ve hangi dili konuştuklarını hala açıklayamıyorlar. Sonradan gelen Aztekler efsanelerle dolu bu bölgeyi kutsal bir yer olarak kabullendiler. Büyüsünden o kadar etkilendiler ki,“Tanrıların doğduğu şehir" anlamındaki Teotihuacán ismini verdiler. Kimi efsanelerde insanı yaratan, kimi efsanelerde ise insan kılığına girerek insanlara uygarlığı öğretmiş ve göklere dönmüş bir ilah olan Tüylü Yılan (Quetzalcoatl) tasvirlerinin ilk örneklerine bu kentte rastlanmış. Teotihuacan’daki dikkat çekici yapılar Güneş piramidi, Ay piramidi, Tüylü Yılan Tapınağı ve Quetzalpapalotl Sarayı’dır. Güneş piramidi, Mısır’daki Keops ve yine Mexico City’nin güneyindeki Cholula piramitlerinden sonra dünyanın en büyük üçüncü piramidi. ———————————————————————————— 🇬🇧It is a large ancient city located approximately 50 km above the city of Mexico City. The pyramids and palaces here still maintain their mystery. Because archaeologists still cannot explain which ethnic group the people living here belong to, where they came from, why they left here and what language they speak. The subsequent Aztecs accepted this region full of legends as a sacred place. They were so impressed by its magic that they named it Teotihuacán, meaning "the city where the gods were born". The first examples of the depictions of the quetzalcoatl, which created human in some legends, and taught humanity in human legends and taught civilization and turned to heaven, were found in this city. The remarkable structures in Teotihuacan are the Sun pyramid, the Moon pyramid, the Temple of the Plumed Snake and the Quetzalpapalotl Palace. ___________________________________________________ #mexico #pyramids #aztec #teotihuacan #quetzalcoatl #sunpyramid #moonpyramid #aztek #mesoamerica #ortaamerika #unesco #ancientcity #arkeoloji #unescoworldheritage #archeology #mythology #history