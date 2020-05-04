Umjetnik od različitih predmeta iz kuće i insekata pravi svemirske brodove

Digitalni umjetnik Erik Geus kuhinjski pribor, higijenske proizvode i druge predmete iz svog doma posmatra sa punom pažnjom i koristi kao osnovu za dizajniranjesvemirskih brodova.
Ovaj talentovani momak iz San Franciska je zaposlen kao softverski inženjer, ali on svaki slobodan trenutak koristi za pravljenje crteža letjelica koje podsjećaju na one iz filmskog serijala Ratovi zvijezda, ali i djela poznatih ilustratora, kao što su Mebijus, Kris Fos i Piter Elson.
„Ponekad odmah dobijem ideju za crtež kada vidim neki predmet U drugim slučajevima, međutim, moram da ga posmatram iz više uglova kako bi mi on poslužio za osnovu svemirskog broda”, izjavio je o Erik za sajt My Modern Met.
Nerijetko mu i insekti posluže kao inspiracija, a sve to možete provjeriti na njegovom veoma zanimljivom profilu na Instagramu.
A moth spaceship friend! #spaceshipthings #sketchbook Thanks to @coldesign68 for the photo. Check out their stuff!! 🚀🛸🌠 . . . #spaceship #moth #bug #ship #space #starship #scifiart #sciencefiction #science #spacebug #spaceshipthing #stars #wings #spaceplane #art #pen #ink #inkdrawing #lineart #copics #copicmarkers #markers #lineart #conceptart #concept
A little butterfly spaceship friend. Thanks to @babybackscribbs for the adorable photo. #spaceshipthings #sketchbook . . . #spaceship #butterfly #insect #plane #jet #wings #spaceplane #space #spacebug #starfighter #fighter #sciencefiction #scifi #sciencefiction #spaceart #pen #drawing #ink #art #conceptart #lineart #markers #concept
New Prints! 🚀 Link in my profile. #spaceshipthings I hope everyone's October is going well. I'm a little behind on my inktobers so in the meantime here is a remastered hd version of the potato ship which is now a print!! . . . #spaceship #space #potato #potatoes #ship #cargo #cargoship #concept #conceptart #scifiart #spaceshipthing #scifi #sciencefictionart #scifiart #spacecraft #science #freighter #runway
A little scrap salvager hunting for vintage tech. Photo by @badgertracks check out their awesome art!!🚀 #spaceshipthing #dreamcast . . . #spaceship #ship #spaceshipthings #gamecontroller #controller #console #game #rust #scrap #space #scrapyard #karos #derelict #junk #spacejunk #junkyard #salvage #scavenger #concept #conceptart #scifiart #scifi #sciencefictionart #spaceart #spacegooose
Happy holidays everyone! I'm staying warm by the fire. 🔥 Hope everyone has a great new year. #spaceshipthings #2020 . . . #spaceship #fire #fireplace #bellows #fighter #starfighter #space #ship #embers #spacecar #spaceshipthing #conceptart #concept #ink #lineart #markers #copics #copicmarkers #sketchbook
🎮 Halo lan parties are the best! What's your favorite vintage xbox game? I hope everyone is having a good 2020 so far. #spaceshipthings . . . #xbox #halo #halo2 #spaceship #spacefighter #scifi #conceptart #scifiart #masterchief #microsoft #spaceshipthing #spacegooose #digitalart #lanparty #gamer #gamers #halo1pistol #haloreach
My brother @willinandchillinarts made me this incredible hand crafted Space Base Vase for Christmas. 🚀🪐⚘🌹Check his stuff out! ➡️@willinandchillinarts he makes cool ceramics! #spaceshipthings . . . #ceramics #glazedaf #vase #space #spacestation #asteroid #comet #future #scifi #scifiart #sciencefiction #station #lunar #astro #nasa #science #willinchillinarts #flowers #sketch #ciramic #casting #slipcasting #ceramicart
Egg Landers! 🥚🥚 Photo by @guille_c137 Eggsploring the shell of an unknown world! #spaceshipthings . . . #space #spacecat #cat #egg #eggs #spaceship #planet #lunarlander #nasa #spacex #moon #eva #spacewalk #catronaut #astrocat #science #scifi #scifiart #conceptart #digitalart #photoshop #spaceshipthing #spaceart #spaceshipart