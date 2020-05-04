Zanimljivosti Inspiracija je svuda

Umjetnik od različitih predmeta iz kuće i insekata pravi svemirske brodove

Digitalni umjetnik Erik Geus kuhinjski pribor, higijenske proizvode i druge predmete iz svog doma posmatra sa punom pažnjom i koristi kao osnovu za dizajniranjesvemirskih brodova.

Ovaj talentovani momak iz San Franciska je zaposlen kao softverski inženjer, ali on svaki slobodan trenutak koristi za pravljenje crteža letjelica koje podsjećaju na one iz filmskog serijala Ratovi zvijezda, ali i djela poznatih ilustratora, kao što su Mebijus, Kris Fos i Piter Elson.

„Ponekad odmah dobijem ideju za crtež kada vidim neki predmet U drugim slučajevima, međutim, moram da ga posmatram iz više uglova kako bi mi on poslužio za osnovu svemirskog broda”, izjavio je o Erik za sajt My Modern Met.

Nerijetko mu i insekti posluže kao inspiracija, a sve to možete provjeriti na njegovom veoma zanimljivom profilu na Instagramu.

