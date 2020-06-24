Vlasnici teretane smislili način kako vježbati za vrijeme koronavirusa

Nije tajna da je pandemija korona virusa teško pogodila mnoga privatna preduzeća, a dosta kompanija je nije ni preživjelo i moralo je da se zatvori.
🌬️VENTILATION 💨 Ventilation in a room is important especially in a gym setting during COVID-19 🏋🏻♂️🏋🏼♀️ How are we VENTILATING our facility? ☝️First thing you must know is that we have 15 ft high industrial ceiling. ✌️We keep all our doors open while classes are in session. Fortunately we have TWO large doors at the store front and back parking lot. This allows us to keep air flow through the main workout floor. 👉 Along with keeping doors open we also have fans running above the pods. ❗Our pods are setup in "L" and "U" shapes carefully configured around the workout floor. You are NOT confined into a four wall box. There's separation between the pods and you are typically 8-10ft away from the person working out next to you. If you are closer in proximity most likely you will have two layer of dividers and will be at least 6ft apart. 🧖♀️🧖♂️ Our facility is well ventilated so even if you are sweating your butt off… Your pod will not condensate and build moisture on the curtain 💦 📣 Clients are to come 5 MINUTES before class. Maintain 6 ft social distancing upon check in. Enter with minimal belongings (keys, water bottle, phone and a towel). We provide towels if clients are comfortable using them. No congregating before or after class within the facility. ⚠️Reminder that you are advised to stay at home if you are NOT feeling well❗We offer ZOOM classes as well. We are making every effort to keep our gym as safe as possible. Masks upon entry, Hand Sanitizing, Touch Less Temperature check in and antibacterial wipes are MANDATORY. #inspiresouthbayfitness #futurefitness #futurepods #groupfitness #manhattanbeach #redondobeach #hermosabeach #inspirepods #workoutpod #gainspod #gainzpod #inspiretraining #inspire #pandemictraining #covidcreative #podpeople #covidcreations
Teretane, kao mjesta kroz koje dnevno cirkuliše dosta ljudi, u većini zemalja su morale da se zatvore tokom najjačeg talasa Kovid-19 infekcije.
Sada, kada je počelo postepeno otvaranje biznisa u mnogim zemljama, vlasnici teretana su morali da pronađu način da ponovo počnu da primaju svoje mušterije, ali i da im obezbijede zadovoljavajuću zaštititu od zaraze.
Teretana iz Los Anđelesa pod nazivom Inspire South Bay Fitness je ponudila svoje rješenje ovog problema, koje je naišlo na različite reakcije rekreativaca.
From a strange idea to now being the "new norm" for group fitness. All we wanted to do was to provide quality service for our clients. We have the most amazing clients & we will do anything to keep them safe. Yes this seems like a strange idea at first. But after building one prototype, we felt a bit better about our clients working out near each other. It's either we come up with this or we shut our business down. 🤷🏻♂️ Yes it's a lot of work, but our culture is so amazing that it's worth it. Helping our clients with fitness has always been our passion. Without these pods our clients may not feel comfortable to come back to exercise. It would have been devastating for all of us. I want to thank everyone who supports us and also thank everyone who disapproves our idea on their social media platform. Either way, we are going to keep moving. 😊 Our focus is still to continually improve our clients' experience. 👉PATENT PENDING👈 #thepodworkout #redondobeach #manhattanbeach #hermosabeach #groupfitness
Ova teretana je, naime, dobila devet individualnih prostora, ograđenih sa tri strane cijevima koje drže, ni manje ni više, nego providne tuš-zavjese. Ove svojevrsne kabine za vježbanje su visoke 3 metra i široke oko 2 metra.
Ljudi u teretani i dalje moraju da se pridržavaju striktnih mjera opreza, a to znači da nose masku kada su van prostora za vježbanje i drže distancu između sebe i drugih.
🧼 SANITATION 🧴 We've read articles that covid can stay on plastic surfaces for up to 2-3 days and metal up to 5 days (according to webMD)🧬 However, again, information changes EVERYDAY and it seems like many resources JUST DON'T KNOW. As this continues to evolve we are still taking safety precautions and have a thorough cleaning process. 🤔 How are we sanitizing our Pods❔ We have towels and disinfectant spray in each pod. Clients are REQUIRED to wipe down all equipment in their pod when they are done. Our team will use disinfectant wipes and re-sanitize ALL the equipment in each station. We use a disinfectant steam cleaner to clean the plastic walls. 📣 Clients are to come 5 MINUTES before class. Maintain 6 ft social distancing upon check in. Enter with minimal belongings (keys, water bottle, phone and a towel). We provide towels if clients are comfortable using them. No congregating before or after class within the facility. ⚠️Reminder that you are advised to stay at home if you are NOT feeling well❗We offer ZOOM classes as well. We are making every effort to keep our gym as safe as possible. Masks upon entry, Hand Sanitizing, Touch Less Temperature check in and antibacterial wipes are MANDATORY. #inspiresouthbayfitness #futurefitness #gymsanitation #gym #futurepods #smallgymbusiness #groupfitness #manhattanbeach #redondobeach #hermosabeach #inspirepods #workoutpod #gainspod #gainzpod #inspiretraining #inspire #pandemictraining #covidcreative #podpeople #covidcreations
Mnogi rekreativci su reagovali pozitivno na novi izgled svoje teretane, ali čuli su se i glasovi onih koji smatraju da ovakva zaštita nije adekvatna i da će teretana biti leglo korona virusa.
Ostaje da se vidi da li će ovo postati standard i u drugim teretanama ili će se pojaviti još novih rješenja problema vježbanja tokom pandemije.