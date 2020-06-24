Vlasnici teretane smislili način kako vježbati za vrijeme koronavirusa

View this post on Instagram

🌬️VENTILATION 💨 ⁣ ⁣ Ventilation in a room is important especially in a gym setting during COVID-19 🏋🏻‍♂️🏋🏼‍♀️⁣ ⁣ How are we VENTILATING our facility?⁣ ⁣ ☝️First thing you must know is that we have 15 ft high industrial ceiling. ⁣ ⁣ ✌️We keep all our doors open while classes are in session. Fortunately we have TWO large doors at the store front and back parking lot. This allows us to keep air flow through the main workout floor.⁣ ⁣ 👉 Along with keeping doors open we also have fans running above the pods.⁣ ⁣ ❗Our pods are setup in "L" and "U" shapes carefully configured around the workout floor. You are NOT confined into a four wall box. There's separation between the pods and you are typically 8-10ft away from the person working out next to you. If you are closer in proximity most likely you will have two layer of dividers and will be at least 6ft apart.⁣ ⁣ 🧖‍♀️🧖‍♂️ Our facility is well ventilated so even if you are sweating your butt off… Your pod will not condensate and build moisture on the curtain 💦⁣ ⁣ 📣 Clients are to come 5 MINUTES before class. Maintain 6 ft social distancing upon check in. Enter with minimal belongings (keys, water bottle, phone and a towel). We provide towels if clients are comfortable using them. No congregating before or after class within the facility.⁣ ⁣ ⚠️Reminder that you are advised to stay at home if you are NOT feeling well❗We offer ZOOM classes as well. ⁣ ⁣ We are making every effort to keep our gym as safe as possible. Masks upon entry, Hand Sanitizing, Touch Less Temperature check in and antibacterial wipes are MANDATORY.⁣ ⁣ #inspiresouthbayfitness #futurefitness #futurepods #groupfitness #manhattanbeach #redondobeach #hermosabeach #inspirepods #workoutpod #gainspod #gainzpod #inspiretraining #inspire #pandemictraining #covidcreative #podpeople #covidcreations