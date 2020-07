Vulingjan, krajolik kojim dominiraju stubovi što paraju nebo

View this post on Instagram

The First Bridge Under the Sun, Pt 1. ⁣ ⁣ The First Bridge Under the Sun is a natural bridge between two sandstone columns in Zhangjiajie National Park. The locals say it’s the first natural bridge in the world, but the jury’s still out on that one. ⁣ What is pretty cool is walking over it. On a cloudy day, you’ll feel like you’re walking in the sky, so this definitely isn’t the ideal hike for someone who’s afraid of heights.