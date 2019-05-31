Život iz snova: Par koji putuje svijetom otkrio kako finansira svoje avanture

View this post on Instagram

Clifftop romance 💕 . . This photo shows exactly why we love Uluwatu so much! Its full of epic viewpoints over white sand beaches and paradise like blue waters! 🏖 . . This spot, Balangan Beach, viewpoint is quite famous for wedding photographers and sometimes has as many as 10 newlyweds getting their photos taken in the area at the same time 🙈 . . There were just two wedding photo shoots going on when we arrived and despite not being married we tried to give them a run for their money as the most in love couple in the area...how did we do 😉?