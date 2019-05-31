Život iz snova: Par koji putuje svijetom otkrio kako finansira svoje avanture

Fotografije iz obilazaka egzotičnih mjesta redovno objavljuju na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
Find someone who is YOUR kind of silly 🤪❤️ . . Here’s a message to all of you wonderful people (couple or not) out there trying your best to create some killer content… 📸 . . One of the points we always want to get across is that we AREN’T the PERFECT Instagram couple…we aren’t the ultra fit, positivity spreading, tanned, soppy romantic, perfect couple that never has a bad day…we don’t strive to be like that and YOU shouldn’t either! 🌸 . . We try our best at being us, the silly, fun couple with bad jokes and love for all things sweet and sugary 🍬 🍭 . . We’re the best at being US and nobody could ever show off us better than we can ourselves…we really hope that comes through in our content 😊 . . We know it’s easy to feel disheartened when you’re looking at some of these other accounts who have professional grade photos, they look like models and are always in amazing 5-star resorts…but guess what? You’re you. You’re amazing. And you need to show yourself and your own talents off to the world in the best way possible! 💪🏼 . . If you can find somebody to bring out your adventurous side then even better! We found each other and we’ll never live a boring day for the rest of our lives 🤪 . . P.S. We don’t usually do shoot, edit and post photos from the same day but we had a lot of fun taking these pictures, we’re loving the Gili Islands and wanted to share this shot with you 😄🥰 . . . . #giliislands #bali #balibible #balibucketlist #gilitrawangan #explorebali #thebalibible #thebaliguru #travelgram #travelling #mytravelgram #travelshots #travelpics #travelpicture #travelstagram #ig_travel #iamtb #travelcommunity #wanderlove #wanderluster #wanderlusters #tripstagram #travelcouple #couplelove #girlaroundworld #shetravels #shetravelz #creativetravelcouples #coupletravel #coupleslovetravel
Dok njihovi vršnjaci žive običnim životima i rade uglavnom kancelarijske poslove, oni putuju po svijetu. Novac zarađuju podučavajući engleski jezik i objavljujući impresivne fotografije na Instagramu.
Britanski par živi kako bi putovao po svijetu, i najzad je otkrio tajne svog nevjerovatnog načina života.
Džek Gudvin Džons (26) i Beki O’Konel (25) upoznali su se dok su studirali na Univerzitetu Šefild Halam u Engleskoj. Na svom profilu na Instagramu pod nazivom ‘twotickets.toanywhere’ sebe opisuju kao “travel blogere”. Na njemu objavljuju fotografije koje prikazuju njihove avanture i obilaske egzotičnih mjesta, prenosi 24sata.hr.
View this post on Instagram
I’ll follow you anywhere ♥️ . . But, do you blame me? After all, you go to all the best places…like the candy store, pizza shop and pancake house 🍭 🍕 🥞 . . On that note, here are some of our favourite things to do as a couple: . 1) Obviously, travel! 2) Eat sweets and watch Netflix 3) Watch the sunset 4) Exercise…just kidding 5) Making silly jokes . . What’s your favourite thing to do with your other half (or friend, family, dog, cat…goldfish)? 🐡 . . . . . . . . . . #travelling #travelblog #kualalumpur #instatrip #backpackers #travelnow #ig_travel #travelcouple #couplegoals #wanderluster #travelinggram #meettheworld #travelbloggerlife #traveladdicted #malaysiatrulyasia #backpackerstory #ilovetraveling #tripgram #couplesofinstagram #travelpost #starttheadventure #aroundtheglobe #passportexpress #travelthroughtheworld #batucaves #lifewelltravelled #travelmoreworryless #igtraveller #igpassport #travelaround
Uspjeli su da uštede za putovanja tako što su manje trošili na obroke, preskakali pića s prijateljima, a trošenje novca na izlaske po klubovima i barovima nazvali su “ubicom broj jedan”. Mladi par sanjao je o bijegu od uobičajenog načina života. Smatraju da je bolje da obilaze “šarena mjesta”, nego da svakog dana putuju na posao u istom gradu.
Njihovo prvo zajedničko putovanje bio je odlazak na Kipar u junu 2014. godine. Nakon nekog vremena shvatili su koliko istinski vole zajedno da istražuju nova mjesta. Profil na Instagramu ispunjen im je impresivnim fotografijama iz Kambodže, Australije, sa Tajlanda, iz Španije, Slovačke, Singapura i mnogih drugih mjesta.
Dok njihovi vršnjaci sjede za kancelarijskim stolovima, Džek i Beki su zajedno posjetili trideset i četiri zemlje – u prosjeku šest do sedam zemalja godišnje.
View this post on Instagram
Do you ever look back at something and think “wow I remember that like it was yesterday”? It happens to us all the time! ⏰ . . This picture was taken 3 months ago but we can remember the morning as clear as anything. It gets us thinking “where did that time go?” Like SO much has happened in between then and now. Yet, most of it’s just a blur… ❓ . . It’s easy to get caught up in day to day life, reminiscing about past times and getting excited about future plans, forgetting to appreciate the small things in the here and now. ✨ . . We always try at the end of every day to tell each other 1-2 things that we are thankful for. Today we are thankful for having each other for support (especially now that we’re both a little ill 🤒😅) and YOU GUYS for all the amazing messages we receive, especially over the last couple of days ♥️ . . Tell us one thing you’re thankful for today 😁 . . . . . . #thailand #thailandtravel #thaitraveling #travelthailand #thailandinstagram #thailand_ig #ig_thailand #chiangmai #chiangmaithailand #coupleswhotravel #travelingcouple #thetravellingnomads #coupletravel #letsgoeverywhere #traveltogether #travelpicsdaily #travelpicoftheday #travelphotography #instatravelgram #ig_travel #travelinstagram #totravelistolive #wanderingsoul #culturetrip #wanderlusters #starttheadventure #seetheworld #backpackerstory #backpackers #beautifulseasia
Prije nego što su počeli da putuju, uštedjeli su pozamašnu svotu novca.
“Nismo izlazili u skupe restorane. Možda dva puta godišnje smo izašli s prijateljima. Samo smo radili i minimalno trošili. Tako je bilo lakše uštedjeti”, objašnjavaju mladi avanturisti.
Godinu dana su putovali i živjeli od ušteđevine.
View this post on Instagram
Uh-bud, what are ya doing? 🤔 . . Just jumping for joy over our private pool with the jungle view 🌿🌴💦 . . Let’s be honest for a moment, even the most serious of adults like to relive their childhood when they get into a swimming pool… diving, water fights and canon balls? We’re all in! 🤙🏻 . . It’s even better when you’ve got a pool all to yourself! You better believe when we arrived to our luxury tent at @glampingsandat our adult like personas went out the window and the inner child came out to play! 👶🏼 . . What an amazing stay we had at this wonderful place, secluded and peaceful only just begin to describe it 😍 . . If you want to see more of this place check out our story highlights ♥️ . . . . . . #Bali #baliindonesia #baligasm #ubud #thebaliguideline #thebalibible #baligram #balicili #ubudbali #travelcouples #travelcouple #coupletravel #coupleswhotravel #couplestravel #coupleslovetravel #travellers #travelaround #mochileros #lifewelltraveled #igtraveller #travelstagram #travelmoreworryless #travelpicsdaily #wanderlusters #instatravelgram #funcouple #travelbloggers #travelcommunity #wanderlusttribe #travellust
“Imali smo novaca, ali nikada nismo boravili u skupim hotelima. Umjesto toga, birali smo hostele i smještaje kod drugih ljudi. Cijene su prihvatljivije, a u cijenu smještaja često je ulazio i jedan obrok”, tvrdi par.
Nakon godinu dana potrošili su novac i shvatili da moraju da počnu da zarađuju ako žele da nastave s putovanjima. Trenutno podučavaju engleskom jeziku djecu iz Kine i to na internetu oko 12 sati nedjeljno. Manje putuju nego prije, ali ipak uspijevaju.
Ipak nije sve tako savršeno kako je prikazano na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
All I need is you and sunset view 💖 💃🏻 . . A lot of people are conditioned when they’re growing up to always look forward to the new clothes, phones, cool cars and other material things. We were never over materialistic but I think most people, even us, have this mindset to some degree 🚗 . . So, when we decided to give up the stable life and apartment, get rid of most of our clothes and cars to pursue a life out of backpack it might have seemed a little crazy or strange at first… 🤪 . . 18 months on and our life possessions come packed in two 42 litre backpacks… we love having less. It gives us the opportunity to value experiences over things! 🎒 . . If you asked us to pick between a big house and a fancy car, or flexible schedule and daily sunsets…we’d ask you what time the sunset was 😉 . . Sometimes, less is more. Do you agree? . . . . . . . . . . . #travelmalaysia #couple #visitmalaysia #kualalumpur #travelstagram #travelpics #sunsetvibes #viajera #mochilero #sharetravelpics #travelbloggers #ig_travel #instatravels #travellust #mytravelgram #mytravel #viajarepreciso #travelcouples #travelingcouple #coupletravel #coupleswhotravel #couplelove #visualwanderlust #fernweh #coupleinlove #travelphotooftheday #reiseblogger #reiselust #viajeros #sunset_pics
“Na svom profilu objavljujemo savršene trenutke, ali dok neprestano putujete događaju se svakakve situacije koje i nisu uvijek tako prijatne – cjelodnevno čekanje na prelazak granice i tome slično”, kaže mladi par.
Vole to što rade, ali, kako kažu, nedostaje im porodica.
“Teško je biti stalno odvojen od porodice i prijatelja. Od kada smo počeli da putujemo bili smo samo dva puta kod kuće”, objasnili su.
Ostavite komentar prvi!