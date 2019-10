Život u krugovima: Neobično selo gdje su stanovnici okrenuti jedni drugima

View this post on Instagram

While visiting the beautiful capital city of Copenhagen in Denmark, I encountered what seems like an alien civilization 👽 To my surprise, these are just small piece of what called, "Colony Gardens", literally a garden space that Danish citizens can rent to grow produces & vegetables. Space is extremely limited if you're living the main city so this is the perfect way to have your own gardens & get back to nature! Owners are allowed to live there between April-October to take care of their gardens (can't grow anything in the winter 😄) . What a unique way of contributing to a better planet 🌏 Way to go Danes 👏 🇩🇰 .