A man from Niksic accused of setting fire in Banjani

Portal Onogost unofficially learned that Nedjeljko Perovic (44) from Niksic set fires that ravaged Banjani area from June to August. Niksic police arrested Perovic.

He is suspected of causing a fire on June 28 in Podbozur, by setting fire in an open space. The fire spread towards Cerovo hill, and brought great material damages.

Forensics point to Perovic setting a fire in Smrdusa and Kamensko as well.

Taking into account the great material damages and the location of the fires, it will take some time to complete investigations in those locations. Perovic is in custody of basic state prosecutor for the time being.