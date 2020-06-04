A total of 33.213 foreign nationals departed from Montenegro

From the establishment of the Operational Headquarters for return of Montenegrin nationals from abroad until 1 June, a total of 33.213 foreign citizens departed, said Minister of Interior, Mr Mevludin Huhodžić.

In the Parliament, Minister spoke about the situation in air and road traffic and arrival of Montenegrin nationals and foreign nationals who wanted to return to their homeland and said that Montenegro’s borders had always been open for its nationals.

“We have been working very hard on providing them safe return to their country”, Minister said.

Mr Nuhodžić said that a total of 2.594 passengers had arrived at the Airport Podgorica, 2.313 of whom were Montenegrin nationals.

“A total of 33.213 foreigners departure and 2.959 of them were citizens of EU states”, Minister said.

He said that 103 flights had been organized via airport in Podgorica.

National airline company carried out charter rotations towards: Belgrade, Budapest, Rome, Madrid, Zurich, Berlin, Brussels, Ljubljana, Frankfurt, Vienna, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, London and Luxembourg.

Thanks to the Government, all flights for Montenegrin and foreign nationals were free of charge.

Mr Nuhodžić said that 667 out of 740 Montenegrin seafarers and crew members from cruisers travelling across the world were able to return to Montenegro.

“By 8 June, another 56 will arrive”, Mr Nuhodžić announced.

Minister reminded that Operational Headquarters had organized return of 428 Montenegrin students into region countries.

He pointed out that activities of the Operational Headquarters had provoked very positive reactions in the international public.

“Difficult situations, like coronavirus epidemic, test the solidarity of our citizens and responsibility of the state. I am glad to say that Montenegro passed the test”, Mr Nuhodžić said.

That process wasn’t easy because scores of Montenegrin nationals were outside Montenegro.

Montenegro has enabled its citizens to return to their homeland showing that we “are all one – in good times and in bad ones”.