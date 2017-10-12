Cableway to be built in the new Kolasin 1600 centre

Six of the 15 pillars of the six-seat cableway were installed on Thursday at the Kolasin 1600 site. According to the agreed dynamic plan, the cableway could be put into operation by the end of this year.

The Eminent-Doppelmayr consortium began construction of the cableway a month ago. The consortium’s representative Ratimir Saveljic earlier said that he would make efforts to put the cableway into operation by the end of this year.

The construction of the road from the Kolasin 1450 site to Kolasin 1600 sites is underway. The construction of a tourist ski resort is planned there as well, with accompanying amenities worth €20m.

The government stated that the value of building 4km of ski slopes and the cable car was €9m. The price includes the creation of the project of artificial snow making system.

“The ground works have been completed, the second stage of the project is being implemented. The total value of the works is €2m and the construction of a €1.5m worth base station is also in progress,” the government said.

The Jezerine transmission substation has also been constructed. It will provide electricity supply to both complexes – Kolasin 1450 and Kolasin 1600.

The zone of this mountain centre is located in the southern part of the Bjelasica area on the territory of the Municipality of Kolasin. The base settlement of the mountain centre consists of the zone with facilities of the central settlement with hotels, apartments, reception and public amenities, the zone of separate groups with single-family accommodation facilities and the area for the starting point of ski lifts.

The land where the project is to be developed on is owned by the state of Montenegro.

The location is registered in the special spatial plan of Bjelasica and Komovi and the detailed development plan of the Kolasin 1600 site.

In October 2016, representatives of the Directorate of Public Works and the Eminent-Doppelmayr consortium signed an agreement on design and construction services for the construction of the cableway.