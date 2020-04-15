Coronavirus measures in Montenegro to be extended until 30 April

National Coordination Body agreed to extend implementation of temporary measures adopted last month.

The following measures will be extended until 30 April:

1) ban on entrance of foreigners with temporary or permanent residence in Montenegro;

Turnover of goods for Montenegro’s needs remains unhindered;

2) mandatory self-isolation for all Montenegrin citizens and foreigners with temporary or permanent residence in Montenegro;

3) ban on the provision of hospitality services in hotels;

4) closure of disco clubs, bars and night clubs;

5) closure of hospitality facilities except for facilities delivering food;

6) ban on trading and hospitality activities in malls;

7) closure of playrooms;

8) closure of fitness centers;

9) closure of casinos, betting and gambling places;

10) limiting number of buyers in relation to the surface area of the facility – only one consumer on 10 square meters. Not more than 50 consumers can be within the facility at the same time;

For malls and markets, maximum number of people allowed to be present at the same time is 100;

11) responsible persons in trading facilities shall keep the shoppers at least 2 meters apart;

12) responsible persons in trading facilities shall provide implementation of measures for health protection;

13) responsible persons in trading facilities shall display at the entrance of the facility notice about the maximum number of people who can be in the facility at the same time;

14) Municipalities, Capital and Old Royal Capital shall identify potential facilities for the implementation of quarantine measures and propose to the Ministry of Health procedure for further implementation of such measures;

15) ban on leaving the residential unit, Monday to Friday, between 7 pm and 5 am the next day and, on Saturday between1 pm and 5 am the next day and on Sunday between 11 am and 5 am the next day. Persons with pets are allowed to be out for 60 minutes maximum;

This ban does not refer to persons performing regular tasks and provide services of public interest. These persons should have certificate issued by the employer.

16) ban on being in an open public area between 5 am to 7 pm;

17) ban on the organization of sport and recreational activities on all public areas;

18) ban on gatherings in residential units;