Deposits of over €50,000 made by 6,294 citizens

The number of individuals having deposits worth over €50,000, and who have the right to be paid off a guaranteed deposit is 6,294. The total deposits of banks in the end of 2018 amounted to €3.46 billion, which is by €176 million (or 5.84%) more compared to 2017, suggests the report of the Deposit Protection Fund, FZD, which has been submitted to the Parliament, writes Dan, a daily.

“Citizens and industry sector are the largest deponents. Deposits from these two sectors recorded growth in 2018. Citizens deposited €1.83 billion, that is, 52.78% in banks by the end of last year. The industry sector accounted for 47.22% of the total deposits in banks, that is, €1.34 billion,” says the report, which was signed by the Fund’s Director, Mr Predrag Marković.

Deposits made by individuals who do not have right to be paid off a guaranteed deposit amounted to €297.9 million in the end of 2018, which is by €17 million more compared to the year before.

“Deposits made by state bodies and organizations make the largest part of deposits that cannot be paid off – 54 per cent,” the Report says.

Almost 16 per cent of deposits made in one bank

In the end of 2017, the largest bank by deposits had a 15.14% of share in total deposits, while its percentage share in total deposits increased by 15.92% in the end of 2018.