DPS wins local elections

The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won a landslide victory at today’s local elections in several Montenegrin municipalities: Bijelo Polje, Pljevlja, Danilovgard, Žabljak and Šavnik. Compared to the previous local elections, the situation in Kolašin has changed, as the DPS won most votes in this city and will be able to form a city government. This means the Democratic Front (DF), Socialist People’s Party (SNP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which have run Kolašin for 4 years, would make an opposition. The Bosniak Party won local elections in Rožaje (it got 19 seats), while the Social Democrats (SD) won most votes in Plav (10 seats), followed by the DPS (7 seats).

