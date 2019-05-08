Đukanović: EU must accept Balkans; otherwise, Russia and China will take it over

European Union must integrate Western Balkans as quickly as possible if it wants to preserve its future and protect region from Russian and Chinese influence, said Wednesday, President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović.

Pro-European oriented politician, Mr Đukanović is the longest serving politician in his country. He led his country to NATO in 2017, and now he is putting all his efforts into EU membership, while battling with fierce pro-Russian opposition.

“Through politics and Beijing, Moscow aims to prevent NATO and EU enlargement”, said Mr Đukanović for Reuters.

That means that the region should be the zone of responsibility of the EU and its strategic interests.

Governments of Serbia and Montenegro faced this year a wave of protests due to the alleged corruption and abuse of official position. Meanwhile, the EU is reducing funds for the WB countries, together with the World Bank and other western money lenders, leaving the gap to be filled by China.

“Third parties, such as Russia and China, are gaining advantage thanks to lack of concrete activities of the EU”, said Mr Đukanović.

Chinese loan for the first phase of the highway has had an impact on the huge increase of debt of Montenegro and forced the Government to increase taxes and partially freeze salaries in the public sector.

“Why European financial institutions fail to offer the same conditions”, said Mr Đukanović, defending the cooperation with China.

He said that reforms he had been carrying out had provoked protests, but foreign forces also played their role.

“Politics of nationalism has been defeated but not completely destroyed. Some are trying to revive it, and just can’t accept the fact that our place is in the EU”, said Mr Đukanović.