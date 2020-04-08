Đukanović: Montenegro and Turkey together in fight against COVID-19

Medical equipment, prepared by the Ministry of Health of Turkey, has been sent to Montenegro and another four countries battling with coronavirus epidemic.

“Montenegro and Turkey together in fight against COVID-19. Thanks to president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan”, said Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović on his Tweeter account.

The equipment encompasses 50.000 medical masks, 1.000 protective suits and 1.000 tests.

“After the despair, hopes blossom. After darkness, sun always comes. To Montenegrin people, with love”, it was written on packages.

“The packages of equipment are on its way to Montenegro”, Ministry of Health of Turkey reported.

COVID-19 virüsü ile mücadele için 5 ülkeye ulaştırılacak olan ve içerisinde @saglikbakanligi ‘na ait sağlık malzemeleri yer alan uçağımız Ankara Etimesgut’tan havalandı. Uçağımızın ilk durağı Sırbistan olacak.https://t.co/uBiJYElXD3 pic.twitter.com/zSo6XqWmvj — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 8, 2020

Turkey donated earlier 1.000 tests and provided transport of Montenegrin nationals.