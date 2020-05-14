Đukanović with president of Georgia: Visit will be organized as soon as possible

Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, has a phone conversation with the president of Georgia, Ms Salome Zourabichvili. The reason for the phone talks was Mr Đukanović’s need to postpone his official visit to Georgia, which was scheduled for the beginning of June.

Is it has been reported from President’s Office, Mr Đukanović thanked Ms Zourabichvili for the initiative for talks and confirmed interest to visit Georgia as soon as the situation stabilized.

Both sides agreed that the visit would confirm friendly relations between the two countries and contribute to intensification and deepening of cooperation.

Mr Đukanović and Ms Zourabichvili exchanged information on current affairs provoked by coronavirus and stated that the situation was under control in both states.

They expressed interest in considering conditions for the establishment of safety corridors for travelling, all while taking care of human health. Interlocutors agreed that the crisis had shown that cooperation and solidarity were more important than ever.

They shared views on the importance of European integration for the stability and dynamic development of Montenegro and Georgia and overall stability of Europe. They welcomed encouraging actions of Brussels and continuation of enlargement policy and emphasized both countries’ strong commitment to fully adopting European system of values.