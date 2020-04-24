EBRD ready to support Montenegro with €120 million

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to support Montenegro with €120 million package, it was said in the video conversation between Mr Milo Đukanović and EBRD president, Mr Suma Chakrabarti.

In a long and friendly conversation, interlocutors agreed that the pandemic had provoked serious consequences and shaken global and individual economies.

“We are carefully monitoring development of the situation in Europe and in the region and we notice Montenegro adopted timely decisions to counter COVID-19. With the aim of supporting your fast recovery, the Bank has prepared a solidarity package intended for small and medium enterprises, banking sector, etc”, Mr Chakrabarti said.

He says that he is impressed with carefully planned considerations and policies in which there’s no place for panic.

President Đukanović said that he was encouraged with timely reaction of EBRD.

He pointed out that framework solidarity package was a good chance for private sector and infrastructure projects.