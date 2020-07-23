Within the economic citizenship project, 12 Montenegrin passports have been issued so far. In accordance with the Law on the Protection of Personal Data, names of persons who got the passport can’t be announced to the public, said in the Parliament yesterday Mr Milutin Simović, vice-president of the Government.

Mr Aleksandar Damjanović, member of the Socialist People’s Party, wanted to know the names of persons who had got Montenegrin passport.

Mr Simović said he “can’t tell names, in accordance with the law”.

Decision about what project will be invested in depends on the applicant, promotional activities of agents and potential attractiveness of development projects.

“These are families that own private business, credible sources of the money, and they are not involved in terrorism-related activities”, Mr Simović explained.

Mr Damjanović replied.

“I think the public should know identity of those who got the passport on the grounds of investing in development projects in MNE. The law shouldn’t be a limitation because there’s always risk of issuing passport to somebody who should not be issued a passport”, Mr Damjanović said.