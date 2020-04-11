EU is stretching out a helping hand to Montenegro

The government’s package to support the economy will take us to the restructuring of public finances and debt increase, but that’s the price we have to pay, a professor at the Faculty of Economy, Ms Gordana Đurović, noted.

Speaking in a morning TV show of the public broadcaster TVCG, she also said that the EU has been stretching out a helping hand to Montenegro during the coronavirus crisis.

According to her, the most important thing is to preserve the economic activity, primarily referring to all those who do not work during the pandemic.

“Based on discussions with social partners, I think that the second package to support the economy will be backed as well. It will take us to the restructuring of public finances, increasing indebtedness, but that’s the price we must pay,” Ms Đurović said.

She believes in the World Bank’s forecasts saying that 2021 could be a year of economic prosperity.