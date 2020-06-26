Institute for Public Health confirms another 15 coronavirus cases

Another 15 cases of coronavirus were reported in Montenegro today. New cases are from Podgorica (5), Berane (4), Budva (3), Herceg Novi (2) and Tuzi (1), said Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Boban Mugoša.

“We analyzed 304 samples and found 15 positive results. Epidemic research is underway”, Dr Mugoša said.

There are currently 115 active coronavirus cases in MNE:

Rožaje: 41

Podgorica: 24

Bijelo Polje: 10

Budva: 12

Bar: 4

Berane: 8

Ulcinj: 3

Danilovgrad: 3

Cetinje: 2

Pljevlja: 2

Tuzi: 2

Herceg Novi: 2

Kotor: 1

Gusinje: 1