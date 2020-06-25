Institute for Public Health confirms another 25 coronavirus cases

Another 25 persona have tested positive for coronavirus, Institute for Public Health reported. There are currently 90 active cases, mostly in Rožaje.

“Our laboratories analyzed 378 samples today and found 25 positive cases: in Rožaje (7), Bijelo Polje (6), Budva (2), Pljevlja (2) and Podgorica (2), Tuzi (1), Kotor (1) and Bar (1), Danilovgrad (2)”, Institute reported.

There are currently 90 active coronavirus cases:

Rožaje: 35

Podgorica: 19

Bijelo Polje: 10

Budva: 5

Bar: 4

Berane: 4

Ulcinj: 3

Danilovgrad: 3

Cetinje: 2

Pljevlja: 2

Tuzi: 1

Kotor: 1

Gusinje: 1