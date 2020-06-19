Institute for Public Health reports 18 new coronavirus cases

There are 18 new coronavirus cases in Montenegro, bringing total number of active cases to 31.

“Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health analyzed 259 samples, 18 of which were positive for cvoronavirus. New cases are from Rožaje (13), Podgorica (2), Bar (1), Ulcinj (1) and Cetinje (1)”, Institute pointed out.

Thirteen new cases are contacts of previous cases, three cases were imported from Albania and Serbia while source of infection of two cases is still unknown.

There are currently 31 active cases:

Rožaje: 14

Podgorica: 9

Berane: 2

Budva: 2

Cetinje: 2

Bar: 1

Ulcinj: 1