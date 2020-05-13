Joanikije and other seven priests ordered to be detained for up to 72 hours

Bishop of Budimlje and Nikšić. Mr Joanikije, and other seven bishops, Mr Danilo Zirojević, Mr Željko Rojević, Mr Ostoja Knežević, Mr Mirko Vukotić, Mr Vasilije Brborić, Mr dragan Kršić and Mr Nikola Marojević, have been ordered detention of up to 72 hours after being interrogated in the Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Nikšić due to organizing religious processions and violating measure adopted by the National Coordination Body.

The priests were summoned to the police last night and give testimony on the scent in question. Citizens took to the streets of Nikšić again last night, despite the ban.

“To go to the police peacefully – that’s alright. We don’t run away from the law, we adhered to the Constitution of Montenegro and other laws”, said bishop Joanikije.

Serbian Orthodox Church in Nikšić organized a liturgy on the day of Saint Basil of Ostrog where a great number of people gathered although mass gatherings are still banned.

National Coordination Body has called on the State Prosecutor’s Office to react urgently and stated that Nikšić “at epidemic risk”.

Stanković: Rules of NCB defied in Nikšić

Acting Supreme state prosecutor, Mr Iviva Stanković, reminded all believers that after some measures had been eased, religious rites “are allowed to be performed only with adherence to the recommendations of the NCB”.

Mr Stanković said to everyone defying measures and orders of competent authorities that they risked provoking determined reaction of the State Prosecutor’s Office as “the law is equal for everyone”.