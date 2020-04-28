LIVE: Latest Covid-19 updates

Montenegro has recorded 321 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. There are 125 people currently infected, while 189 recovered. Seven people died from Covid-19.

09.22

Montefarm’s pharmacies got 333.000 face masks that citizens will be able to buy for 0.51 cent. The medicines Concor and Monopril are also available for the purchase.

08.59

08.44

Montenegrin budget will lack 350-400 million euro by the end of the year, finance minister, Mr Darko Radunović, said.

08.23

The General Hospital in Nikšić should serve as an example and the Government of Montenegro posted a footage showing how treating Covid-19 patients in this hospital looks like.

06.52

The Investment and Development Fund has established a new loan package in line with the adopted govt’s restrictions, aiming to help the media mitigate or decrease the outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic.

06.35

The coronavirus pandemic has directly affected 30.000 employees in Montenegro, and 90.000 of them were indirectly hit by the consequences of the virus, Mr Veselin Vujanović, president of the Associated Trade Unions of State Bodies, told Dan daily, assessing that daily losses for closed companies amount to €1.5m-€2m.

06.26

The Airports of Montenegro has undertaken austerity and rationalization measures following the suspension of all commercial flights due to the coronavirus outbreak by order of the Ministry of Health on 16 March this year.