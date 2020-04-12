LIVE: The latest coronavirus developments

Montenegro has recorded 267 cases of Covid-19 so far. Ever since the first cases were detected in Montenegro, two people have died of it, while five recovered. The majority of cases are concentrated in the capital, Podgorica, while there are over 7.000 people under medical surveillance.

15.08

A medical director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Ms Marina Ratković, has been treating and saving lives of her patients for almost half of the century – 43 years. Before she god job at the Clinical Center of Montenegro – the Internal Medicine Clinic – she used to work in ‘Titeks’, the Ambulance, as well as in the Titograd Medical Bureau.

14.12

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, endorses the decision to award health workers even though we all know that there’s no adequate award for all the effort they put in the fight against Covid-19, risking their own lives.

13.48

Montenegrin diplomacy has proven successful when most needed, Montenegro’s PM Duško Marković tweeted.

12.31

In order to share knowldge of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has published the 3rd part of a guide ‘Myths and facts about the coronavirus’, based on the guidelines of the WHO.

11.59

The National Police detained today several priests of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, who gathered around religious facilities in the capital Podgorica, for informative talks. Metropolitan Amfilohije was among them and detained as well, the police told CdM.

11.21

The National Police detained 56 people for breaking the anti-coronavirus measures, as they left their homes during the lockdown. The majority of them are from the town of Bar – 19.

10.50

As part of the Public Health Institute’s ‘stay at home’ campaign, UNICEF, the Association “Parents” and the Ministry of Education have launched the #PlayAtHome challenge. Teachers across the whole country joined the challenge by sharing short video clips of the games with their preschoolers on social networks, using #PlayAtHome and tagging UNICEF Montenegro, the Ministry of Education and the Association ‘Parents (Roditelji. Me).

09.54

The Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services announced that 25% more phone calls was made in the 2nd half of March comapred to the first half of the same month. The same refers to the internet usage.

08.53

Latest figures released by the Public Health Institute show that the country now has 267 confirmed coronavirus cases.

08.11

A famous Montenegrin sports commentator at the public broadcaster RTCG, Mr Nebojša Šofranac, many call ‘a media expert for crisis situations’, as he has his own show titled ‘Korona ostani doma’, broadcast every day at 6.50pm.

08.04

Over the past few days and weeks the primary care doctor from Podgorica, Ms Maja Karadžić, was a true example of solidarity and responsibility – two fundamental elements of the response to the existing health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

07.43

Current situation on the field requires no further engagement of NATO when it comes to Montenegro’s battle against the coronavirus as we’re keeping things under control right now. In case of need, of course we’re going to re-activate the request we have already sent to Brussels, defense minister, Mr Predrag Bošković, told in an interview for Pobjeda daily.

07.39

Following the consultations with my colleagues and representatives of town districts, I sent a request to the National Coordination Body to alleviate the countermeasures in place in the Municipality of Tuzi – Mr Nik Đeljošaj, the president of this municipality, told.

07.29

Christians around the world are celebrating Easter today. Residents of Tuzi will mark it at their homes, without extended family and friends. And this is happening for the first time, as they won’t be visiting each other today. It’s difficult for them, they say. However, they’ll survive. The health is the most important thing right now. It’s crucial to remain responsible so that this all passes a.s.a.p.

07.28

The novel coronavirus outbreak ‘paralyzed’ our lives in all possible aspects. In an interview for Dan daily, a lawyer, Mr Zoran Piperović, says the virus caused certain restrictions in this profession.

07.22

France’s Ambassador to Montenegro, Ms Christine Toudic Gaborit, told Dan daily that preventive behavior and social distancing represented the best measures for controlling Covid-19, noting that even greater responsibility of citizens would be desirable.