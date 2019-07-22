Marković: We will continue carrying out development projects

Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, opened today in Gornja Bukovica, near the Municipality of Šavnik, a new drive of the filler of Durmitor spring water Diva.

PM congratulated residents of Šavnik on their Municipality Day. He said he was glad that Mr Mijomir Vujačić, the president of the Municipality, had undertaken a set of activities aimed at changing the image of Šavnik.

“Local self-government, in cooperation with the Government, has launched a set of projects in the area of social, public utility and social infrastructure development. Šavnik is a small, mountain town. Very clean town. Everybody enjoys the beauty of Šavnik. We are creating new jobs here and we’ll keep it up”, said the President of the Government.

PM announced opening of Šavnik over the Semolj saddle by construction of a tunnel and reconstruction of the entire section.

“We discussed about the reconstruction of the devastated road leading to Bukovica and how we could further value hydro-energy potential that Šavnik has. We also talked about the problem of the construction of small hydro power plants in Bukovica. We believe we will be able to find adequate solution”, said Mr Marković.

As owner of Diva, Mr Ljubo Perišić said, more than €3 million has been invested in the new infrastructure project.

This company is going to roll out new low-mineral carbonated water Diva and water with different flavours.

New drive is expected to produce 12.000 bottles per hour.