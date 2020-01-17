Message for Amfilohije: The Government is formed in the elections

The Government is formed in democratic elections, not in religious processions, was Prime Minister’s message for the Metropolitan Amfilohije who said that the Government should be brought down if the Law on Freedom of Religion wasn’t withdrawn.

“No government has been elected or brought down in religious processions”, said Government representatives.

“It is prohibited by Constitution. Church acts separately from the state. The Government and all state authorities will be committed to defending Constitution and the laws”, reads Government’s reaction.

God’s word oblige as believer to pray for the government in the place where he/she lives.

“According to orthodox teachings – whoever opposes the law, opposes the God’s order. We really feel sorry that Mr Amfilohije once again proves that he disobeys the law. We expect him to be religious head, the one that this Government sees as its legitimate interlocutor”.

Government stays committed to dialogue with the Metropolitanate with the aim of fully understanding the law.