Montenegro coronavirus – live

Ever since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Montenegro (on 17 March), Montenegro has recorded 278 cases. Four people tested positive for Covid-19 have died so far, while nine beat it. Podgorica accounts for the majority of the coronavirus cases, while over 7.000 people are under medical surveillance. The National Coordination Body, NKT, eased the coronavirus lockdown measures in the town of Tuzi yesterday, i.e. one member of a family will be allowed to go out, while pharmacies and supermarkets will be open from 8am to 2pm.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reporte cases/total number of cases by day

All the day‘s developments in Montenegro‘s Covid-19 crisis

08.35

According to figures of the Public Health Institute, there are four new coronavirus cases detected this morning. The country now has 278 confirmed cases.

08.00

Residents of the town of Tuzi will be leaving their homes after a mandatory 21-day quarantine, as the NKT has eased some coronavirus restrictions in that municipality last night. President of the Municipality of Tuzi, Mr Nik Đeljošaj, thanked the residents for adhering to the limitations of the NKT, and announced that the new ones will be in place for the next seven days.

07.47

Voli supermarket chain has decided to change its pricing policy for Tuzi residents by reducing their bills for 10 percent for the next two days, they announced.

07.30

The Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica still hasn’t said whether they are to file charges against Metropolitan Amfilohije, the SPC coordinator, Mr Velibor Džomić and 23 more people who gathered around the church in Zlatica, Podgorica and the Temple of Christ’s Resurrection on Sunday thus breaking the restrictions imposed by the NKT.

07.15

Representatives of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral will try to make a deal with medics concerning the Easter service, Mr Gojko Perović, rector of Cetinje, told. According to him, it’s possible to meet the needs of worshippers on Easter without breaching the coronavirus restrictions.

07.00

Despite the initial hesitation, such as the late listing of the Southeast European countries that needed authorization for the import of medical equipment, I do believe the European Union, EU, backed the countries when most needed, even though the crisis greatly affects the member states as well – assessed EP’s rapporteur on Montenegro, Mr Tonino Picula.

06.43

The global spread of the coronavirus greatly impacted the music industry as well. The virus prevented artists from playing their instruments, as they hope this all would past soon.

06.30

The number of arrested people for breaking the coronavirus restrictions in Montenegro has increased over the past month, exceeding 800.