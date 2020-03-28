English

Montenegro records 82 coronavirus cases, Tuzi and Podgorica the worst-affected

Figures released by the Public Health Institute show that another seven persons have have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The country now has 82 confirmed cases. The worst-affected are Tuzi, having 31 cases, followed by the capital Podgorica, which has recorded 27 cases.

“Another seven persons had tested positive for Covid-19. There are 6,278 persons under medical surveillance in Montenegro,“ they announced.

The Institute is carefully monitoring the development of the epidemic and will keep informing the public on a regular basis.

Tuzi: 31
Podgorica: 27
Bar: 6
Andrijevica: 6
Herceg Novi: 4
Budva: 4
Ulcinj: 3
Danilovgrad: 1

 

