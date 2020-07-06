NCB adopts new measures to cope with coronavirus

Due to sharp aggravation of the epidemic situation in Montenegro, kindergartens will be closed starting from tomorrow. In addition, hospitality facilities will be working until midnight, measures in the northern region have been toughened and Montenegrin nationals coming from Serbia will be directly sent to quarantine, National Coordination Body has decided.

“These measures will be in force for the next seven days. After the analysis of their effect and overall epidemic situation, NCB will decide if their implementation will be extended”, it was said in a statement.

NCB reminded of the measures which are already in force and apply to hospitality workers.

“Legal entities and entrepreneurs performing hospitality activity should pay special attention to measures referring to maximum of four persons sitting at one table, eight members of the same household and at least 2 meters distance between tables”, NCB stated.

Stricter epidemic measures in the north

NCB decided to suspend the work of all hospitality facilities in Pljevlja, Bijelo Polje, Berane, Petnjica, Andrijevica, Rožaje, Plav and Gusinje for one week.

Measures that already apply to Bijelo Polje and Berane will be applied in Pljevlja too.

Special teams that will be visiting northern part of the country with the aim of assisting, coordinating and consulting with local authorities and medical experts have been formed.

NCB recommends working from home

NCB has called on the state administration and local self-government, legal entities and entrepreneurs to organize their work at home if possible.

After entering the country from Serbia, epidemic surveillance will be strict

Any person entering Montenegro from Serbia will be quarantined, starting from tonight.

“Montenegro is open to its nationals, but rate of active cases in Serbia requires the strictest epidemic surveillance. Persons entering MNE from Serbia will be directly quarantined”, NCB says.

Residence permits for foreigners valid until 30 September

After 30 September, residence permit for foreigners won’t be extended in this way.

Meeting about elections scheduled for Wednesday

The meeting will discuss measures that should be adopted to enable smooth election process in circumstances of extended coronavirus infection.