No new cases of coronavirus in Montenegro

After the analysis of 31 samples, no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. So far, 303 cases have been reported.
Out of total number of coronavirus cases 243 are still infectious, 34 are hospitalized, five persons died and 55 persons recovered.
U Crnoj Gori su od početka dešavanja sa novim koronavirusom inficirane 303 osobe.
Inficirani po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 157
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 32
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 4
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
