No new coronavirus cases found this afternoon

Latest figures of the Public Health Institute show no new coronavirus cases following the analysis of 210 samples as of this morning. The number of recovered patients rose to 101. Since Montenegro reported its first case, 5.085 Covid-19 tests have been performed per capita.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

Of the total, 207 people are currently infected with the virus, while 34 are hospitalized. There are 2.445 people under medical surveillance. Montenegro has so far recorded five fatalities from Covid-19 and they were all men.