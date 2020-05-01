Number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro remains unchanged

Total number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro is still 322 as laboratories have analyzed another 193 samples and found zero positive cases. Number of recovered cases is on the rise and has reached 219. Another good news is that number of active cases is on decline – currently 96.
Institute for Public Health said yesterday that epidemic “is considered over when no cases have been reported for 28 consecutive days”.
Number of cases by municipalities:
Podgorica 164
Tuzi 37
Nikšić 34
Bar 23
Ulcinj 22
Andrijevica 7
Budva 7
Plav 7
Bijelo Polje 6
Herceg Novi 6
Danilovgrad 3
Gusinje 3
Tivat 3
Number of active cases in municipalities:
Podgorica 49
Ulcinj 14
Bar 11
Plav 6
Tuzi 5
Nikšić 5
Gusinje 3
Budva 2
Herceg Novi 1
Seven persons are under hospital treatment and around 1,730 citizens are under sanitary watch. Seven persons who were positive for the virus have died.
Tokom jučerašnjeg dana pa do 08:30h jutros, laboratorije Instituta završile su analizu 193 uzorka među kojima nije bilo novoinficiranih slučajeva koronavirusom.
Broj inficiranih od početka dešavanja ostaje 322.
Među završenim analizama je i niz uzastopnih analiza kod osoba koje se oporavljaju tako da je broj ukupno oporavljenih 219.
Imajući u vidu oporavljene, trenutno inficiranih je 96:
Podgorica 49
Ulcinj 14
Bar 11
Plav 6
Tuzi 5
Nikšić 5
Gusinje 3
Budva 2
Herceg Novi 1
