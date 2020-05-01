Number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro remains unchanged

Total number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro is still 322 as laboratories have analyzed another 193 samples and found zero positive cases. Number of recovered cases is on the rise and has reached 219. Another good news is that number of active cases is on decline – currently 96.

Institute for Public Health said yesterday that epidemic “is considered over when no cases have been reported for 28 consecutive days”.

Number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica 164

Tuzi 37

Nikšić 34

Bar 23

Ulcinj 22

Andrijevica 7

Budva 7

Plav 7

Bijelo Polje 6

Herceg Novi 6

Danilovgrad 3

Gusinje 3

Tivat 3

Number of active cases in municipalities:

Podgorica 49

Ulcinj 14

Bar 11

Plav 6

Tuzi 5

Nikšić 5

Gusinje 3

Budva 2

Herceg Novi 1

Seven persons are under hospital treatment and around 1,730 citizens are under sanitary watch. Seven persons who were positive for the virus have died.

#coronainfocg

Tokom jučerašnjeg dana pa do 08:30h jutros, laboratorije Instituta završile su analizu 193 uzorka među kojima nije bilo novoinficiranih slučajeva koronavirusom. Broj inficiranih od početka dešavanja ostaje 322. — Institut za javno zdravlje Crne Gore (@ijzcg) May 1, 2020