One more person tests positive for coronavirus

Institute for Public Health has reported that one more person out of 155 tested was positive for coronvirus. The new case is originally from Plav. There have been 3016 cases confirmed so far.

“This person was laced in the quarantine in Ulcinj. He came back from abroad 13 days ago”, Institute reports.

Number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 161

Tuzi: 37

Nikšić: 34

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 22

Budva: 7

Plav: 7

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3

According to the statistics, there are currently 195 active cases. So far, 116 patients have recovered and 2.176 citizens are under watch.