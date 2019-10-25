Palmer: Montenegro has become regional leader

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Mr Matthew Palmer, says that Montenegro is a leader in the region when it comes to EU accession. However, he points out that it must be very focused and accelerate activities to implement all the required reforms.

At the Senate hearing of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, Mr Palmer pointed out that WB region needed more active presence of the EU.

Speaking about our country, Mr Palmer said that Montenegro stands out in the region, thanks to its peaceful, multi-ethnic society and growing economy.

“NATO accession in 2017 was a very important step forward”, thinks Mr Palmer.

He also considered political circumstances in the region.

“While the USA supports desire of the nations and governments of the Western Balkans for safer, more prosperous and more democratic future, I can’t tell the same for all foreign actors acting in the region”, said Mr Palmer and added that Russia’s intention “is to encourage divisions and prevent Euro-Atlantic integration of the region”.

Therefore, he says, the USA shall increase their own engagement in the WB region.

“Just sending messages isn’t enough. We must be more present and invest in the region”, said Mr Palmer.

Serbia’s failure to recognize Kosovo is Moscow’s greatest trump, thinks Mr Palmer. He sees Turkey as an important player in the Balkans as Turkey regards the region as “its own yard”.