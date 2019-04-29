President Đukanović is attending the meeting in Berlin

President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović, is travelling to Berlin, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. He is going to take part at the Summit on Western Balkans.

The meeting will focus on the political situation in the region and the progress made in normalizing the relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Heads of states and governments of WB countries, Prime Minister of Croatia and Slovenia, as well as high EU officials have also been invited.

President of Kosovo,Hashim Thaçi, said that he expected Angela Merkel to convince Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić, to recognize the independence of Kosovo. He also expects Merkel to invite five EU Member States to recognize Kosovo.