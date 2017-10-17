Radulovic: We’ll brand southern part of the coast as we did the northern one

Minister of sustainable development and tourism Pavle Radulovic says that Montenegro is taking a new approach in developing resorts which will bring benefits, since our country has already branded the northern part of the coast, and now it is turning to branding the southern part.

“I’m sure it will be more than successful,” the minister told RTCG.

The Karisma Hotels & Resorts company is a long-term leaseholder for the land and facilities of the Ulcinjska Rivijera hotel group. Asked about benefits for the Ulcinjska Rivijera, Ulcinj itself and Montenegro in general of the completion of the first phase of the Holliday Village project, Radulovic said that benefits must be obvious when accommodation capacities at the Velika Plaza are improved with 600 new units where tourists from Western Europe and Scandinavia will be staying, as well as when 300-400 new jobs are created.

When asked what the ratification of the Paris Agreement exactly means for Montenegro, Radulovic pointed out that Montenegro became a part of a global campaign to reduce emission of harmful gasses by 30% until 2030, although it’s a small pollutant.

“This is the first legally binding document of this kind. It’s very important that Montenegro has joined it even though it is a globally small pollutant. We wanted to contribute to the global action to reduce the emissions of harmful gases by 30% until 2030 and we absolutely have a chance for that,” Radulovic said.

Asked whether Chapter 27 – Environment and Climate Change will be open by the end of the year, the minister called to mind that in March this year, after a thorough analysis of the report on the fulfilment of the initial benchmark, Montenegro received a signal from the European Commission that it was ready to begin negotiations under Chapter 27.

“I believe we will deliver a revised version in mid-October, explaining the comments. This is a very complex and important document for Montenegro and not only for Montenegro. Chapter 27 is not only the most complicated, but also the most expensive chapter,” Radulovic said.

Commenting on the harsh reactions of the non-governmental sector that Montenegro has not done much when it comes to the remediation of our environmental black spots and that it is a matter of fulfilling an important task for which money from the World Bank was taken, the minister said that we cannot say that nothing has been done although there is a room to do much more.

“As for the World Bank loan, the tender for the rehabilitation of the grit landfill in Bijela has been called. It will be closed within ten days. The tender is 18m worth and almost half of the sum refers to the landfill in Bijela. Tender documentation for both landfills in the Aluminium Plant is being prepared,” the minister said.