Reinke: We support Montenegro through good times and bad

U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro, Ms Judy Rising Reinke, said in the interview for Pobjeda that the USA was fully committed to Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, in helping Montenegro become resilient, democratic and prosperous country where “everybody has equal success chances”.

Montenegro has been supported by the USA for years. Can we expect partnership in future?

Ms Rising Reinke: Certainly. We are going to remain Montenegro’s friend, partner and ally, in hard times and in happier times. We are fully committed to Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, in helping Montenegro become resilient, democratic and prosperous country where “everybody has equal success chances”. And in time when everyone is fighting against the pandemic, the USA keeps supporting Montenegro’s healthcare system and economy. For example, with support of the USAID, Red Cross has erectly opened modern operational center for emergency situations in Montenegro tasked with supporting efforts in providing adequate response to COVID-19.

Recently, I’ve had a great visit to Podbišće, in the Municipality of Mojkovac, to acquaint with some of the users of “Montenegro Seed” project, which has provided almost 30 types of seed with the aim of contributing to food safety and sustainability of agriculture in Montenegro. This project has been implemented thanks to the non-profit organization Spirit of America, which is in charge of strengthening connection between citizens of our two countries. I am very proud because this project is an example of the culture of humanitarian giving of American citizens who are trying to help people around the world.

What do you think about relations between the two countries? Can we expect more investments from the USA?

Ms Rising Reinke: I believe Montenegro offers interesting possibilities to American investors. By that I mean that Montenegro has to provide equal conditions for all companies and to make public procurement procedures open and transparent. Recent adoption of the Law on Public and Private Partnership is a positive epilogue of many years of work and cooperation between the Government and business sector. Montenegro’s ability to protect health of its citizens assures me that foreign investors will see Montenegro as desirable investment destination.

What do you think about efforts put in the judicial reform and fight against organized crime and corruption? Has Montenegro achieved solid results or do we need more dedication when it comes to this area?

Ms Rising Reinke: I know that one of my recent interviews has provoked different reactions and I am glad that it contributed to the vital issues in Montenegro. Simply, friends tell the truth to their friends. Montenegro should feel more visible progress in strengthening rule of law, protection and improvement of the media and freedom of expression, suppression of corruption… I am encouraged by the steps taken. For example, establishment of the integrity department in the Ministry of Interior or activities of the internal control which finally led to the arrests and charges against inspectors and police officers who had violated the law. These are actions that speak louder than words.

The USA is doing its best to help Montenegro. Since 2010, we have invested over $17 million in increasing institution capacities for fighting corruption and organized crime. Montenegro’s future depends on its citizens. Just like in every strong democracy, citizens must require transparency and responsibility of the government in order to ensure that government is responsible and that democracy brings benefits to every member of the society. That included all political parties which are supposed to take part in democratic institutions fully and responsibly.

Is Montenegrin economy resilient enough to survive recession provoked by the pandemic, especially because it most relies on tourism?

Ms Rising Reinke: Although I would let Montenegrin government talk about its efforts in addressing economic consequences of the crisis, I firmly believe that many governments are now faced with very negative calculations in their response to economic and social consequences of the crisis. We are together in our wish for faster recovery, while at the same time acknowledging unprecedented losses provoked by the pandemic.

What will the world look like after the pandemic? Will solidarity win in these challenging times?

Ms Rising Reinke: Over the past few months, the USA kept leading global response. American people have given over $11 billion for the global response to COVID-19.

American researchers are joining forces with the scientists to find solution for ending the pandemic. The cooperation starts from adaptation experiments for vaccines against smallpox. Cooperation and transparency are characteristics of American scientific research and are crucial to addressing great world challenges. In addition, our “Whole America” approach helps people around the world counter the pandemic. Thanks to the generosity of American private companies, non-profit groups, charity organizations, religious organizations and individuals, Americans have provided more than $4,3 billion of donations and assistance on global level, more than any other nation. It is very nice to see that same sense of solidarity and generosity here in Montenegro. Although we are still faced with a very difficult situation, we have seen actions of bravery and selflessness that reminded us how much we can achieve when we work together.

Western Balkans region had many problems before the pandemic, but only now has it become visible that this part of Europe is still wandering in the geo-political space. Russia and China are very present. Do you see that as a threat?

Ms Rising Reinke: American vision of the WB future has always been the same: we want peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Furthermore, we believe that integration of the Balkans is in the political, safety and economic interest of the countries in the region.

Strategic position and vulenrability of the WB have made this region critical front in the geo-political match. Our vision of the WB is the region of harmony, joint interests and values. Helping WB countries in the implementation of reforms for strengthening democratic institutions will accelerate their integration with the West and counter Russian and Chinese efforts to affect the region.

I know it is very difficult to make any predictions, but do you think that enlargement process has survived?

Ms Rising Reinke: WB countries should continue to improve their reforms and get closer to the western standards.

Close cooperation between the USA, the EU and OSCE in the WB is a good example of our Trans-Atlantic partnership. Our joint work on helping governments of the WB in speeding up reforms and strengthening their democracies contributes to their greater resistance tin countering malicious foreign influences.

What do you think about the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro? During the pandemic they refused to adhere to Government’s measures. It seems like SOC is above the country of Montenegro. Is the settlement to this issue in sight?

Ms Rising Reinke: As we have said recently, American government calls on all actors to start constructive dialogue, and all parties to show restraint and avoid escalating or violent actions. The USA supports fundamental freedoms while respecting rights of all sovereign states to maintain public order and protect citizens’ health.