Skvernelis: Montenegro and Lithuania face similar challenges and share common values

Montenegro’s president, Mr Milo Đukanović, met with Lithuania’s Prime Minister.

Lithuania’s PM said that his government appreciated Montenegro’s great contribution to cherishing values of freedom and development of the region. He expressed his great satisfaction with Mr Đukanović’s visit, which would further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Montenegro and Lithuania have same challenges but, as NATO allies, share the values and awareness of the importance of Trans-Atlantic alliance, Mr Skvernelis said.

Lithuania pledges its support for Montenegro’s integration.

Mr Đukanović also had a meeting with the president of the Parliament, Mr Viktoras Pranckietis, who said that Lithuania greatly appreciated relations between the two countries and their parliaments.

“Our common interests and European values unite us”, said president of the Parliament.

He congratulated Montenegro in its progress in the EU integration and confirmed Lithuania’s interest in further improvement of interparliamentary cooperation.

President Đukanović thanked both presidents for their warm welcome and rich program of his visit. He thanked Lithuania for understanding European values and commitments of our country.

President agreed that economic cooperation between Montenegro and Lithuania should be intensified.