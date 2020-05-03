Sunday morning Covid-19 update shows no new cases in Montenegro

There have been no new cases of the novel coronavirus, the latest data of the Institute for Public Health reveal, following the analysis of 106 specimens as of yesterday.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

Good news is that another four people recovered from the virus, three of whom are from the town of Plav and one from Budva, so the number of recovered patients is 249.

The number of people currently infected with Covid-19 is 65, in the following municipalities:

Podgorica: 37

Ulcinj: 9

Bar: 8

Nikšić: 3

Plav: 3

Gusinje: 3

Tuzi: 1

Herceg Novi: 1

Six people infected with Covid-19 receive treatment in hospitals, while 1.565 are under surveillance.