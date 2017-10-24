Van der Maelen sees the opposition’s decision as the wrong move

The opposition’s decision not to participate in parliamentary life has always proved to be a wrong move, said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian House of Representatives Dirk van der Maelen at a meeting with Montenegrin counterpart Andrija Nikolic in Brussels.

As Parliament stated Van der Maelen pointed out that it was not wise for MPs to be outside the Parliament. According to him, Parliament is arena in which political ideas are confronted, and the place of dialogue between the government and the opposition.

Nikolic said that the Parliament boycott by the Montenegrin opposition had nothing to do with the objections to the regularity of the elections, but that it was another attempt to prepare the ground to get in power in Montenegro by non-institutional methods.