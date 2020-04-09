When will Tuzi go out of lockdown?

Epidemic situation in Tuzi is carefully monitored, and so is in Vrela Ribnička and in Bijelo Polje, Biokovac village, said assistant director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Senad Begić.

“We had two clusters in Tuzi, two family cases. Measures we took produced results. We prevented further spread of infection”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Jevto Eraković said that Tizi couldn’t be compared to other locations due to its size and time distance that existed.

“We are approaching the day when we are going to make evaluation and see what we did”m Dr Eraković explained.