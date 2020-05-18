Works on South-West bypass: Concreting of the underpass towards Botun-finished

Works on concreting underpass towards Botun, part of the South-West bypass, were finalized today.

Representatives of Bemax company said to CdM that works on section 1 and section 3 would start soon.

Total value of the underpass investment is €690.000, VAT included.

“Residents of Botun will finally get one modern road”, they said.

Total works are expected to be finished in June.

Bemax also said that construction of the central pillar in the Morača river had already started.

Deadline for the completion of works is in August.

Construction of the South-West bypass started in August 2018. It’s a lane of the primary grid, the link between Podgorica-Cetinje route and Podgorica-Petrovac route.

This way, Podgorica will build part of the traffic ring around the city, as once the bypass is finished, the city will be significantly unburdened.

The bypass is 3.621 meters long and is divided into three sections.