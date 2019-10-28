WPD AG and Vjetroelektrana Budva invest €100 million in Brajići wind farm project

Consortium of the German WPD AG company and Vjetroelektrana from Budva is the only bidder for the construction of Brajići wind farm, offering €100 million.

As CdM finds out, five companies have purchased tender documentation in the public tender invited for the lease state-owned land.

Only one bid was submitted within the established deadline.

The bid encompasses construction of a wind warm with 100,8 MW of capacity, a €100 million investment. Lease of the land will be €2,50 per square meter for a total of 220.770 square meters of land.

WPD AG, a renowned German company, is experienced in the implementation of similar projects in many world countries, with a 4.400 MW portfolio of installed capacity.

The bid also envisages participation of national companies in the amount of €21,6 million, which will further enhance multiple effect of the project.

Research and measurements of wind potential in Brajići were carried on the grounds of licenses issued by the competent Ministry, between May 2013 and May 2015 and between November 2016 and November 2017.

German WPD expressed its interest in the construction of Brajići wind farm at the beginning of this year. WPD Director for Europe, Mr Andreas Scholl, met in February with Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, and said that they wanted such investment in Montenegro.