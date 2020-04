Dior objavio ekskluzivan video izložbe Kristijan Dior: Kreator snova

View this post on Instagram

Following the incomparable success of the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' exhibition held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the House invites you to (re)live this magical experience by discovering the unique heritage of Dior and its icons with an exceptional visit. Go behind the scenes of 30 Avenue Montaigne – whose emblematic façade was magically recreated for this occasion – and let yourself be beguiled by the inventive virtuosity of each of the Creative Directors. Set off on a dreamlike journey through this "refuge of the marvelous" – as Monsieur Dior described haute couture – to uncover precious moments of fantasy and escapism in one of the world’s most spectacular museums. Visit the link in bio to step behind the scenes of the exhibition. #DiorHeritage © @EmmaSummerton