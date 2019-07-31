XXL gumice osvajaju Instagram

Od beretki i ukrasnih šnala, do traka i rajfova, trendovi vezani za frizure i asesoare vremenom su se dosta promijenili. Najnoviji među njima jeste trend romantičnih XXL gumica koji osvaja Instagram, ali i ostale društvene mreže.
Novi talas asesoara za kosu isplivao je u javnost zahvaljujući izložbenom salonu pod nazivom Room Shop Vintage u Filadelfiji. Novootvoreni prostor može se pohvaliti velikim brojem retro komada, uključujući i autentičnu kolekciju novih XXL gumica od recikliranih tkanina.
Ove atraktivne gumice mogu se pronaći u raznim bojama – od ružičaste, preko lila i žute, do zelene boje koja je apsolutni hit ovog ljeta.
Constantly inspired by customer pics and styling 😭🥰. This one is from @alexandra___gordon. A couple of exciting things are happening this week that we want to share : we have a restock of clouds coming! A few sold out colors and some really pretty new ones. There are a few on Preorder on the website but not the full stock so keep 👀. We also have a restock of tie dye tees on the way!! We’ll do a Saturday weekly walkthru of all the newness so keep an eye on stories to get first dibs! And you know us (or maybe you’re new and don’t!) either way – if you ever see something you like on stories – send a message! We sometimes sell early to good detectives.