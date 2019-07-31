Moda Romantične gumice

XXL gumice osvajaju Instagram

31/07/2019 22:00


Od beretki i ukrasnih šnala, do traka i rajfova, trendovi vezani za frizure i asesoare vremenom su se dosta promijenili. Najnoviji među njima jeste trend romantičnih XXL gumica koji osvaja Instagram, ali i ostale društvene mreže.

Novi talas asesoara za kosu isplivao je u javnost zahvaljujući izložbenom salonu pod nazivom Room Shop Vintage u Filadelfiji. Novootvoreni prostor može se pohvaliti velikim brojem retro komada, uključujući i autentičnu kolekciju novih XXL gumica od recikliranih tkanina.

Ove atraktivne gumice mogu se pronaći u raznim bojama – od ružičaste, preko lila i žute, do zelene boje koja je apsolutni hit ovog ljeta.

