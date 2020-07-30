Ostali sportovi Potvrđen

Koronavirus u F1: Perez pozitivan

Vozač Formule 1 Serhio Perez pozitivan je na novi koronavirus.

Iz F1 su potvrdili vijest da je stigao pozitivan test na Kovid 19.

Vozač Rejsing pointa zbog toga neće moći da vozi VN Britanije.

On se nalazi u samoizolaciji i sigurno će propustiti prvu trku na Silverstonu.

