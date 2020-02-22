Putuje po svijetu tragom svojih omiljenih filmova i serija

Na svom Instagram nalogu Tomas Djuk postavlja veoma zanimljive fotografije. Naime, ovaj student obilazi lokacije na kojima su snimani poznati filmovi i TV serije, i ponovo ih oživljava svojim maštovitim slikama.
Precizno postavljanje fotografije kako bi bila ista kao i scena iz filma, nije lako, ali Tomasova ljubav prema filmu ga podstiče da prebrodi sve prepreke kako bi napravio savršenu fotografiju.
View this post on Instagram
“A dream within a dream?” • The Inception bridge! 🎬 Or how it’s otherwise known: Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge. Such a stunning piece of architecture with its tinted steel columns raising the large structure to support the metro line above, its positioning being a perfect photo-op with the Eiffel Tower looming in the backdrop. Inception created a multi-mirror-dimension fun house woven throughout the underpass of this bridge – it makes for a truly wonderful scene in the 2010 film and makes visiting this mind-boggling location feel even more like I’m stepping through not just a film… but a dream. So much fun trying different versions of this! • I remember trying this scene back in 2018. However, I was not prepared! The mirrored, digital, 2-way aspect of the mirror themes meant that most shots were very hard to achieve. I wanted to TRY and show the feeling of Ariadne manipulating her surroundings so I took a few possible shots with me. It was very windy and cold but I just about got it done! Ps. Lovely place to spot some wedding photoshoots, an idyllic piece of scenery for that! • • #inception #leonardodicaprio #ellenpage #tomhardy #dreams #paris #cinema #pontdebirhakeim #christophernolan #film #photography #cinematography
On je student Brunel Univerziteta u Londonu. Studira film i u slobodno vrijeme fotografiše. Veliki je ljubitelj filma, pa je prilikom šetnje po Londonu primijetio nekoliko lokacija na kojima su snimani sad već kultni filmovi. Ograda iz filma “U stvari ljubav” (“Love Actually”) nalazi se u centru Saut Banka, u Londonu.
View this post on Instagram
“The best and wisest men I have ever known. My Baker Street Boys; Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.” 🔎 • I teamed up with @baftacymru to explore the scenery of Cardiff/Wales and step through some iconic BAFTA nominated productions that have been filmed in the area ahead of their awards on the 13th October. From Sherlock to Gavin & Stacey, to Doctor Who and Torchwood – to name but a few. Shows I’ve experienced for many years and now I’ve had the chance to follow in their footsteps! Did you know a lot of Cardiff is used as ‘London’ on screen? This first Sherlock shot being a prime example; that’s actually @cardiffuni while it’s meant to represent Central London. Doctor Who also has a lot of this. Screen sorcery! I’ll be sharing more in-depth info on each location in my story so you’ll be able to find each one if you’d like to have a little adventure of your own. • It was so much fun exploring Cardiff properly for the first time. I’ve travelled over and under the city before but never in heart of it all. So much to see and Doctor Who locations around every single corner. So interesting to meet all of the locals and see the sights. Can’t wait to visit again soon! 🎬 • • #sherlock #doctorwho #whovian #torchwood #gavinandstacey #sarahjane #film #television #bafta #wales #cardiff #photography #cardiffuni #benedictcumberbatch #davidtennant #mattsmith #walesonline #visitcardiff
Kada je uvidio da samo u Londonu ima mnogo lokacija na kojima su snimani njegovi omiljeni filmovi, odlučio je da oživi kultne scene pomoću svojih fotografija.
“Kada sam bio mlađi, stalno sam gledao filmove. Obožavao sam svaki odlazak u bioskop. Zato sam odlučio da spojim film, fotografiju i kreativnost, i da istražim neka zanimljiva mjesta”, rekao je on.
View this post on Instagram
“Wish I could be part of that woooorld!” 🌍 🐠 • 30 years ago, on the 17 November 1989, The Little Mermaid became part of our world. Its oceanic essence of Disney magic has stayed with many of us over these past decades as Ariel continues to spread the musical anthems from under the sea. I wanted to try something a little different for this film. I ventured to the coastal regions of Cornwall (Looe to be exact) to find the perfect rock to encapsulate this iconic moment in reality. A wetsuit and more patience than usual was certainly needed but even then, I knew the result would be a little uncertain. Waves crashed and the irrational fear of sharks in Cornwall kept me busy. I tried to hold it together, stretching my arms to the sky, in an attempt to keep the card away from salty splashes while also preventing my equipment from being lost in the depths. It ended up being a really fun shot to capture! With some Google Maps, internet searching, and talking with tourist groups such as Visit Cornwall – I narrowed the perfect beach down to Hannafore in Looe. It was a little uncertain but it ended up being a good choice! • Regarded as the animated classic that bought in the Disney Renaissance, this film changed the landscape of Disney Animation with it becoming a much needed box-office hit and then by being followed by a slew of other fantastic fare; Beauty and the Best, Aladdin, The Lion King, Tarzan etc. It remains relevant today and I’m sure Disney will ensure the power and importance of this film are true to the present when the remake is released in the near future. • • #thelittlemermaid #30thanniversary #disney #ariel #ocean #musical #jodibenson #animation #art #film #photography #composition #water #nature #mymicrogap #visitengland
Tomas izradi fotografiju sa željenom scenom iz filma, zatim odlazi na lokaciju gdje je on sniman i pokušava da stavi sliku u pravi položaj, kako bi oživio datu scenu. Tvrdi da ne koriti fotošop, da zaista ide na prave lokacije i da on drži sliku u ruci prilikom fotografisanja.
View this post on Instagram
“The destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy, his name… Merlin.” 🔮 • I foraged deep within the magical & ancient woodlands of @puzzlewoodfod! These stunning woods are found in the heart of the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire and they’re a key filming location to some major productions such as: Star Wars, Doctor Who, Atlantis, and as you can see here… MERLIN! Did you watch Merlin when it aired? I grew up watching the show on TV – every week I’d go over to my nans and we’d watch it together, we both loved the magical bits & bobs along with the medieval take on the Arthurian legend. This memory made visiting this location so very special, I held up each photo and was reminded of all those visits and biscuits with my nan! 🎬💚 • What an amazing place to explore! It took a while to figure out where each place was but with the help from the wonderful team at Puzzlewood, it was really great to see exactly where each different scene took place. Trees and rock formations have slightly changed over the years but for the most part, the general landscape and details have stayed recognisable. • • #merlin #puzzlewood #colinmorgan #kingarthur #magic #mystical #wonder #forestofdean #scenery #bbc #mymicrogap #visitengland #photography