Putuje po svijetu tragom svojih omiljenih filmova i serija

"Put on a happy face." 🤡 • My first visit to the Bronx lured me towards this steeping staircase of menacing delight. Glistening grey steps towered in front of me and a faint image of a dancing clown, thrashing his limbs elegantly with a smile spread widely, came racing towards where I stood. The Joker. Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. My eyes re-created his enigmatic moves… one step at a time. My heart shuddered at this location - being where this controversial and captivating film was partially born. 'Joker' is releasing in most places this week and despite a lot of headlines being filled with negative takes on this project, it's simply too hard to ignore the artistic, Scorsese, vintage vibes that this film exudes. Unnerving is a good way to describe the movie. Visceral, haunting and thought-inducing are other ways for sure… it's easier said than done to 'put on a happy face'. • The first trailer for 'Joker' was released in April this year. I really wanted to visit a scene from it while I was in New York and so I managed to find this (already seemingly iconic) location during my time exploring in July… 3 months ago now! The closest metro station was 167th St. It was a short walk to the steps (167th street between Jerome and Anderson Avenues) and a slightly longer walk to a 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' location which also shot some scenes around here. I've waited for the anticipation to simmer up to a boil to share this film and now we're finally at its release… I'm excited to see where this film goes in the future of this ever-changing industry…