Remek djela prilagođena pandemiji

View this post on Instagram

Rules of quarantine are quit simple, but following them – is a kind of art. #ArtOfQuarantine – aims to spread the word and fight the coronavirus pandemic. 👀 Project link in bio @unitednations @who @behance #FlattenTheCurve #COVID_19 #МКІП #WHO #UN #coronavirus #social #SafeHands #AloneTogether #ViralKindness #StopTheSpread #Coronavirus #Covid19 #stayhome #workfromhome #classicartmemes #stopcoronavírus #creative #art #classic #painting #sonofaman