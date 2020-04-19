Zanimljivosti Svaka slika ima dodatak koji svi koristimo ovih dana

Remek djela prilagođena pandemiji

19:00 19:00

Markedinška agencija Looma, pokazala je kako remek djela mogu da izgledaju u doba pandemije. U okviru pokreta “Art of quarantine”, odnosno “Umjetnost karantina”, na duhovit su način prikazana slavna umjetnička djela sa posebnim “dodacima” u vidu maske za lice, rukavica, sredstava za detinfekciju…

